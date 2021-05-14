Meeder Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 1,689.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 42.9% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter worth about $69,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FNF opened at $45.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.91 and a 200 day moving average of $39.33. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.58 and a twelve month high of $47.19.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.28. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 92.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.48%.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Cary H. Thompson sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total value of $414,810.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,388,660.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Joseph Nolan sold 76,014 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total value of $3,108,212.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 346,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,169,407.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 478,055 shares of company stock worth $20,118,285. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FNF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

