Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Director Sells $215,279.50 in Stock

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 45,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total value of $215,279.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 417,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,983,191.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Southwestern Energy stock opened at $4.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.53. Southwestern Energy has a 1-year low of $2.18 and a 1-year high of $5.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 13.06% and a negative net margin of 127.97%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. EnCap Energy Capital Fund IX L.P. purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,018,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,016,916 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $298,050,000 after acquiring an additional 8,105,964 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,215,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 283.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,427,535 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Asset Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,533,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SWN shares. US Capital Advisors upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Johnson Rice upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho raised their price target on Southwestern Energy from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Southwestern Energy from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwestern Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.29.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments: Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

