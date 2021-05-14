Massimo Calafiore Sells 3,399 Shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Stock

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) EVP Massimo Calafiore sold 3,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total value of $231,913.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Massimo Calafiore also recently made the following trade(s):

Get NuVasive alerts:

On Monday, April 12th, Massimo Calafiore sold 3,498 shares of NuVasive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.19, for a total value of $238,528.62.

NUVA opened at $68.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. NuVasive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.11 and a 52 week high of $72.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -311.77, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.44 and a 200-day moving average of $57.78.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $271.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.12 million. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 8.00% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. Equities analysts anticipate that NuVasive, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NUVA shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on NuVasive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NuVasive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,449,000. Paradice Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in NuVasive in the first quarter worth $61,128,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the first quarter worth $47,459,000. Channing Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the fourth quarter worth $33,505,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 114.7% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 501,437 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $28,246,000 after acquiring an additional 267,914 shares in the last quarter.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. it provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; neuromonitoring systems, which use proprietary software-driven nerve detection and avoidance technology and its intraoperative neuromonitoring services and support; and specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.