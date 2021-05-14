MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) VP Stephen J. Glaser Sells 3,900 Shares

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) VP Stephen J. Glaser sold 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total transaction of $248,586.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of MGP Ingredients stock opened at $63.01 on Friday. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.78 and a 12-month high of $71.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.08. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 1.58.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $108.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.77 million. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 10.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is presently 21.15%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 31.5% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,049,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist downgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet raised shares of MGP Ingredients from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of MGP Ingredients from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

About MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates through two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

