Sean S. Daugherty Sells 4,001 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Stock

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 4,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $260,145.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,377.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

HOLX opened at $62.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. Hologic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.19 and a fifty-two week high of $85.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.03). Hologic had a return on equity of 45.24% and a net margin of 29.53%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Hologic’s revenue was up 103.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price objective on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Hologic from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.44.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 173,715 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,652,000 after acquiring an additional 54,978 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Hologic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,239,000. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 47,357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after acquiring an additional 16,164 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Mark J. bought a new position in shares of Hologic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,605,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 6,026 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

