HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) CEO Dana L. Stonestreet Sells 10,000 Shares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) CEO Dana L. Stonestreet sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total transaction of $274,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,841,159.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of HTBI stock opened at $27.70 on Friday. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.07 and a 52-week high of $27.88. The stock has a market cap of $460.29 million, a PE ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.83.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.26. HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 4.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 24.62%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HTBI. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 755.7% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 202,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,938,000 after acquiring an additional 179,100 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $3,047,000. Prospector Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $2,596,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 311,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,021,000 after acquiring an additional 117,654 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 430,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,314,000 after acquiring an additional 116,340 shares during the period. 59.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HomeTrust Bancshares Company Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

