Desjardins Raises Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) Price Target to $20.50

Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) had its price objective upped by Desjardins from $19.50 to $20.50 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on KMMPF. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from $20.25 to $21.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday. CIBC lifted their price target on Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from $21.50 to $22.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.17.

Get Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

KMMPF stock opened at $16.05 on Tuesday. Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $11.97 and a 52-week high of $16.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.06.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $3.6 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.