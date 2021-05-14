BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) CFO Sells $521,200.00 in Stock

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) CFO Mark Partin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.24, for a total transaction of $521,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,561,258.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of BlackLine stock opened at $100.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -145.13 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.33. BlackLine, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.91 and a 12-month high of $154.61.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $98.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.07 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 11.58% and a negative return on equity of 0.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of BlackLine from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of BlackLine in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. BlackLine presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in BlackLine in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,035,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in BlackLine by 107.7% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 886,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,091,000 after acquiring an additional 459,630 shares in the last quarter. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. acquired a new stake in BlackLine in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,723,000. FMR LLC increased its position in BlackLine by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,372,000 after acquiring an additional 361,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackLine in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,476,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations in the United States and internationally. It offers financial close management solutions that include account reconciliations providing a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions from different sources of data based upon user-configured logic; task management, which enables users to create and manage processes and task lists; journal entry that allows users to manually or automatically generate, review, and post manual journal entries; variance analysis that monitors and identifies anomalous fluctuations in balance sheet and income statement account balances; consolidation integrity manager that manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and compliance that facilitates compliance-related initiatives, consolidates project management, and provides visibility over control self-assessments and testing.

