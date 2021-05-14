US Bancorp DE Grows Holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $1,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.15% of the company’s stock.

MFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from $28.50 to $29.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. National Alliance Securities reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.07.

Shares of NYSE MFC opened at $21.27 on Friday. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $10.86 and a 12 month high of $22.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.10.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $13.71 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a $0.2285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.68%.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

