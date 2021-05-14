Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 1,708 Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Omnicell by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,663,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,702,000 after purchasing an additional 172,920 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Omnicell by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,617,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,118,000 after purchasing an additional 20,140 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Omnicell by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,155,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,736,000 after purchasing an additional 241,675 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Omnicell by 291.9% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 826,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,151,000 after purchasing an additional 615,344 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Omnicell by 187.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 721,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,619,000 after purchasing an additional 470,486 shares during the period. 99.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Omnicell alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on OMCL shares. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Omnicell from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Omnicell from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $100.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Omnicell has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.50.

NASDAQ:OMCL opened at $131.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $137.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.28. Omnicell, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.16 and a 12-month high of $146.99.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. Omnicell had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 7.96%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicell Profile

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

Read More: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.