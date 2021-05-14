IFP Advisors Inc Has $400,000 Stock Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,824 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 421 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 414 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Michael B. Yongue lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Michael B. Yongue now owns 868 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,015 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 680 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.06, for a total value of $839,177.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,017 shares in the company, valued at $9,510,313.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.43, for a total value of $209,692.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,659,903.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,530 shares of company stock valued at $1,409,910 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $214.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.46. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $202.57 and a one year high of $306.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.60.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.60. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 38.51%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Equities analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

VRTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $252.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $253.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $307.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.10.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

