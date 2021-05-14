IFP Advisors Inc Sells 1,800 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 8.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,453 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 241.5% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,414 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 272.9% during the fourth quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on GOLD. TD Securities dropped their price target on Barrick Gold from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Barrick Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet raised Barrick Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Fundamental Research dropped their price target on Barrick Gold from $31.79 to $28.28 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Barrick Gold from $42.50 to $43.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.53.

NYSE:GOLD opened at $23.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.12 and a beta of -0.02. Barrick Gold Corp has a twelve month low of $18.64 and a twelve month high of $31.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 24.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.06%.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.