LSV Asset Management Sells 20,799 Shares of Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT)

LSV Asset Management reduced its stake in Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT) by 9.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 196,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20,799 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Newtek Business Services were worth $5,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Newtek Business Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Newtek Business Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Newtek Business Services by 73,650.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Newtek Business Services during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Newtek Business Services by 255.6% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEWT opened at $30.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Newtek Business Services Corp. has a 12 month low of $12.90 and a 12 month high of $31.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.01. The company has a market cap of $691.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 1.31.

Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.03). Newtek Business Services had a net margin of 32.87% and a return on equity of 15.07%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Newtek Business Services Corp. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Newtek Business Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.07%. Newtek Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.84%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NEWT shares. Compass Point raised shares of Newtek Business Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $19.50 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Newtek Business Services from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Newtek Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Newtek Business Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

