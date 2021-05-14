Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) PT Raised to $36.00

Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 42.97% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Aritzia from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. CIBC raised their target price on Aritzia from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Aritzia from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Aritzia from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.08.

Shares of ATZAF opened at $25.18 on Wednesday. Aritzia has a 12 month low of $9.94 and a 12 month high of $26.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.59.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and head bands.

