CIBC Lowers RIV Capital (OTCMKTS:CNPOF) Price Target to $2.75

RIV Capital (OTCMKTS:CNPOF) had its target price cut by CIBC from $3.25 to $2.75 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of RIV Capital stock opened at $1.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.52. RIV Capital has a 52 week low of $0.49 and a 52 week high of $2.92.

RIV Capital Company Profile

RIV Capital Inc, formerly known as Canopy Rivers Inc, is a venture capital firm. The firm is a stage agnostic, with seed to sale, although it prefers to invest in series A to C rounds. It prefers to make investments in cannabis sector with focus on burgeoning marijuana companies and sectors like agriculture and food sciences, production, processing, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology, software and data, hardware, consumer products and accessories, wellness products, retail and distribution, and media and content.

