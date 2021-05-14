CIBC Lowers RIV Capital (OTCMKTS:CNPOF) Price Target to $2.75

RIV Capital (OTCMKTS:CNPOF) had its target price cut by CIBC from $3.25 to $2.75 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
Shares of RIV Capital stock opened at $1.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.52. RIV Capital has a 52 week low of $0.49 and a 52 week high of $2.92.
RIV Capital Company Profile
