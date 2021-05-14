Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) Price Target Lowered to $48.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) had its price objective lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BRLXF has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Boralex from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Boralex from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Boralex from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Boralex from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Boralex from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.43.

Get Boralex alerts:

Shares of BRLXF opened at $28.98 on Tuesday. Boralex has a fifty-two week low of $19.65 and a fifty-two week high of $44.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.93.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Boralex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boralex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.