Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) Receives $39.17 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.17.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AZRE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Azure Power Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. TheStreet lowered Azure Power Global from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Azure Power Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Azure Power Global from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Azure Power Global by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 597,003 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,340,000 after buying an additional 110,850 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Azure Power Global by 1.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 374,017 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,170,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in Azure Power Global by 51.5% during the first quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 305,887 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,317,000 after buying an additional 103,950 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Azure Power Global by 20,388.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 221,481 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,030,000 after purchasing an additional 220,400 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Azure Power Global by 3,708.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 151,750 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,126,000 after purchasing an additional 147,765 shares during the period. 64.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AZRE opened at $18.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. Azure Power Global has a 12 month low of $13.50 and a 12 month high of $53.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.61. The firm has a market cap of $908.49 million, a P/E ratio of -29.94 and a beta of 0.84.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The energy company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $48.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.90 million. Azure Power Global had a negative net margin of 14.74% and a negative return on equity of 4.80%. Equities research analysts forecast that Azure Power Global will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Azure Power Global

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of solar power plants in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.

