Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) Receives $62.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FMTX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Forma Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Forma Therapeutics from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Get Forma Therapeutics alerts:

FMTX stock opened at $24.91 on Tuesday. Forma Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $22.51 and a 52-week high of $56.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.95.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.12. Equities research analysts anticipate that Forma Therapeutics will post -4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Forma Therapeutics by 24.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,289,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,176,000 after acquiring an additional 654,826 shares in the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP grew its position in Forma Therapeutics by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 2,024,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,668,000 after acquiring an additional 253,367 shares in the last quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. grew its position in Forma Therapeutics by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,390,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in Forma Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,920,000. Finally, Artal Group S.A. bought a new stake in Forma Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,450,000. 67.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Forma Therapeutics Company Profile

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

See Also: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Forma Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forma Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.