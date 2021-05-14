LSV Asset Management Acquires 165,900 Shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)

LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) by 26.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 804,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,900 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Two Harbors Investment were worth $5,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 97.6% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 8,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new position in Two Harbors Investment during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 340.0% during the first quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 8,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 400.0% during the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. 59.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Two Harbors Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.79.

TWO opened at $7.02 on Friday. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $3.84 and a twelve month high of $7.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.75.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). Two Harbors Investment had a positive return on equity of 11.09% and a negative net margin of 246.97%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.69%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.64%.

In related news, CEO William Ross Greenberg bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.58 per share, with a total value of $230,300.00. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

