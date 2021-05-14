LSV Asset Management Has $6.47 Million Position in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

LSV Asset Management reduced its stake in shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,800 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.34% of eHealth worth $6,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EHTH. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in eHealth by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of eHealth by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,700,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of eHealth by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 4,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of eHealth by 1.9% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in shares of eHealth by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EHTH stock opened at $63.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.87 and a 200-day moving average of $68.27. eHealth, Inc. has a one year low of $47.84 and a one year high of $137.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of -0.31.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.54. eHealth had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 12.59%. The business had revenue of $134.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.75 million. Analysts anticipate that eHealth, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

EHTH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of eHealth from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Truist lowered their price target on shares of eHealth from $200.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of eHealth in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of eHealth from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of eHealth in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.23.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

