Centaurus Financial Inc. Grows Position in Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX)

Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX) by 38.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Global X FinTech ETF were worth $157,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FINX. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in Global X FinTech ETF by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 19,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 4,443 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its position in Global X FinTech ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 22,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after buying an additional 3,899 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,081,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000.

Shares of FINX stock opened at $41.18 on Friday. Global X FinTech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.83 and a fifty-two week high of $52.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.37.

