Centaurus Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR)

Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 25,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 4,184 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,363,000. Holistic Financial Partners acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $609,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 820.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 959,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,921,000 after purchasing an additional 855,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Dell Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 334,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,399,000 after buying an additional 49,834 shares in the last quarter.

FTXR opened at $33.10 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF has a 1-year low of $14.80 and a 1-year high of $34.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.19 and a 200-day moving average of $30.30.

