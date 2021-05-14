Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. decreased its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 74.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,363 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WM. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,430 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total value of $622,636.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,070,595.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,891 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $375,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,908,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,812 shares of company stock valued at $4,353,766 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Waste Management from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.77.

WM stock opened at $141.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $59.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.98. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.13 and a 52 week high of $144.54.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.27%.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

