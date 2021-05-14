Centaurus Financial Inc. Makes New $109,000 Investment in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCF)

Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCF) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF by 102.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 97,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,760,000 after buying an additional 49,171 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF during the first quarter worth $933,000. Chatham Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $246,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF in the first quarter worth $180,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PSCF opened at $57.78 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $32.15 and a 52 week high of $61.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a $0.347 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF Company Profile

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Financials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Financials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States financial service companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing services and products, including banking, investment services, insurance and real estate finance services.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCF).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.