Greenleaf Trust Decreases Stock Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Greenleaf Trust lowered its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,627 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 608 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,559,691 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,163,479,000 after buying an additional 2,259,579 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth about $230,118,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,992,465 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $169,991,000 after buying an additional 1,024,917 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,494,899 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $141,654,000 after buying an additional 98,597 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 814.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,127,806 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $115,816,000 after buying an additional 5,457,713 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $22.37 on Friday. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $9.12 and a twelve month high of $24.74. The firm has a market cap of $19.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.50, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.03 and a 200 day moving average of $19.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 26.60% and a positive return on equity of 11.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Halliburton will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.52%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HAL. Stephens raised Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler raised Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Halliburton from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Halliburton from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.94.

In other Halliburton news, EVP Eric Carre sold 24,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $531,294.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,919,708. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 5,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $128,357.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

