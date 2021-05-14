Greenleaf Trust Acquires Shares of 3,388 Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,281,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,131,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031,369 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,579,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $346,869,000 after purchasing an additional 92,938 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 4,533,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $281,853,000 after purchasing an additional 944,583 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,404,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,819,000 after purchasing an additional 785,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 86.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,607,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672,570 shares in the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $64.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 4.77. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $47.68 and a 1 year high of $71.84. The company has a market capitalization of $24.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.24.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $442.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.59 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.94%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on O shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on Realty Income from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Realty Income from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Realty Income has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.78.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

Recommended Story: What is net income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.