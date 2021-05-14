Greenleaf Trust Buys New Holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DXC. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in DXC Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in DXC Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new position in DXC Technology during the first quarter valued at $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DXC Technology stock opened at $35.51 on Friday. DXC Technology has a 52 week low of $13.65 and a 52 week high of $35.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.61. The company has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 2.46.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DXC shares. Wolfe Research upgraded DXC Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on DXC Technology from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America upgraded DXC Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on DXC Technology from $21.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded DXC Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. DXC Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.80.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

