Greenleaf Trust Buys New Shares in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,296 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,062.1% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.03.

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $16.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.91 billion, a PE ratio of -61.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.38. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $8.28 and a twelve month high of $16.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 10.73%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,017 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total value of $4,908,573.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John F. Schultz sold 269,598 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $4,459,150.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 882,213 shares of company stock valued at $13,692,076. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

