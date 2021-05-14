1,342 Shares in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Bought by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,342 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $186.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.41 billion, a PE ratio of -351.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $199.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.68. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $89.10 and a 1 year high of $216.43.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is 27.99%.

In related news, EVP Reed David sold 3,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.67, for a total transaction of $762,395.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,545 shares in the company, valued at $520,885.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Josef Kaeser sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.63, for a total transaction of $2,979,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,950 shares in the company, valued at $5,750,338.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,758 shares of company stock worth $9,480,762 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $165.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.32.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

