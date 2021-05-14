Greenleaf Trust Grows Stock Holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 691 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 271.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 78 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne stock opened at $396.66 on Friday. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1-year low of $228.66 and a 1-year high of $444.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 5.14 and a quick ratio of 4.13. The stock has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a PE ratio of 63.47, a P/E/G ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $410.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $353.38.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.55. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 32.69%. The company had revenue of $243.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Bio-Techne’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.16%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TECH shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Bio-Techne from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stephens upgraded Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $380.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Bio-Techne from $352.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on Bio-Techne from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.20.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

