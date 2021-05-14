Zacks Investment Research Lowers Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Quhuo Limited provides tech-enabled, end-to-end operational solutions to blue-chip on-demand consumer service businesses in industries with e-commerce exposure, including food delivery, ride-hailing, housekeeping and bike-sharing. Quhuo Limited is based in BEIJING, China. “

Quhuo stock opened at $5.09 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.04. Quhuo has a 12-month low of $4.64 and a 12-month high of $22.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Quhuo stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ:QH) by 56.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,255 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Quhuo were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quhuo Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a workforce operational solution platform in the People's Republic of China. The company provides tech-enabled operational solutions to blue-chip on-demand consumer service businesses in industries with e-commerce exposure, including food delivery, ride-hailing, housekeeping, and bike-sharing.

