Zacks Investment Research Lowers Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Quhuo Limited provides tech-enabled, end-to-end operational solutions to blue-chip on-demand consumer service businesses in industries with e-commerce exposure, including food delivery, ride-hailing, housekeeping and bike-sharing. Quhuo Limited is based in BEIJING, China. “
Quhuo stock opened at $5.09 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.04. Quhuo has a 12-month low of $4.64 and a 12-month high of $22.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
About Quhuo
