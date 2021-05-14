Canaccord Genuity Raises Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Price Target to $46.00

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) had its price target hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PINC. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Premier from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Premier from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet lowered Premier from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Benchmark raised Premier from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Premier from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.62.

Shares of PINC stock opened at $34.08 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.82. Premier has a one year low of $28.64 and a one year high of $37.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of -6.53, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. Premier had a return on equity of 65.81% and a net margin of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $469.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Premier will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Premier’s payout ratio is currently 31.54%.

In related news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $174,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,489,419.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in Premier by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 7,116,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,881,000 after buying an additional 669,785 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Premier by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,400,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,659,000 after buying an additional 106,616 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Premier by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,606,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,795,000 after buying an additional 54,734 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Premier by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,540,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,359,000 after buying an additional 356,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Premier by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,412,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,501,000 after purchasing an additional 115,648 shares during the period. 62.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Premier

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services.

