Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Price Target Raised to $240.00

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) had its price objective lifted by HC Wainwright from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RGEN. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Repligen from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $218.20.

Shares of NASDAQ RGEN opened at $169.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 12.13 and a current ratio of 13.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 206.89, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $201.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.44. Repligen has a 52-week low of $109.38 and a 52-week high of $228.84.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $142.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.88 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 13.40%. Repligen’s quarterly revenue was up 87.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Repligen will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 2,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $398,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,172,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $205,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,464 shares in the company, valued at $505,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,667 shares of company stock worth $9,106,790. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGEN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Repligen in the 4th quarter valued at $80,850,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Repligen by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,036,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $198,606,000 after purchasing an additional 320,301 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Repligen during the 4th quarter worth about $55,632,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Repligen by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,188,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $227,746,000 after purchasing an additional 214,585 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Repligen during the 1st quarter worth about $22,444,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Repligen

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

