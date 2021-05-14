Comerica Bank Sells 2,481 Shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 72,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,481 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $3,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,290,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,294,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $389,535,000 after acquiring an additional 415,539 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 89.5% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 812,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,746,000 after acquiring an additional 383,844 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,874,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,929,000 after acquiring an additional 275,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 618,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,418,000 after acquiring an additional 149,564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 14,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total transaction of $764,371.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 60,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,185,221.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total transaction of $1,325,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,372 shares of company stock worth $2,504,283. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on ABM. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of ABM Industries from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ABM Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.40.

Shares of NYSE ABM opened at $52.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 52 week low of $28.21 and a 52 week high of $55.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.24 and its 200 day moving average is $43.73. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,626.69 and a beta of 1.25.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.40. ABM Industries had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is 31.28%.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

