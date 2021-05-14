Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Research Coverage Started at Redburn Partners

Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) in a research note released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BEAM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Beam Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They issued a sector perform rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an overweight rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Beam Therapeutics from $42.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $94.17.

Shares of BEAM stock opened at $66.14 on Tuesday. Beam Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $18.76 and a 1-year high of $126.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.82.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($3.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($2.61). Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 529,075.00% and a negative return on equity of 103.41%. On average, analysts anticipate that Beam Therapeutics will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John M. Evans sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.49, for a total transaction of $1,762,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,038,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,236,713.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 106.2% during the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 17,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 9,209 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $876,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 322.3% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,779,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,647,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $3,050,000. Institutional investors own 49.79% of the company’s stock.

About Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

