RNC Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

RNC Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 222,839 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $27,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Insight Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,119,460.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $124.97 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.05 and a fifty-two week high of $145.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $129.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Apple’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Apple from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wedbush raised their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Fundamental Research reduced their target price on Apple from $148.12 to $144.27 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.57.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

