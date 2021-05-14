State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Stock Holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 26.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,953 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $2,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Bank OZK by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,383,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,680,000 after buying an additional 29,633 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Bank OZK by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,096,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,572,000 after buying an additional 51,507 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bank OZK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,039,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Bank OZK by 3.1% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,344,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,911,000 after purchasing an additional 40,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in Bank OZK by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,142,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,718,000 after purchasing an additional 46,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

OZK stock opened at $43.01 on Friday. Bank OZK has a fifty-two week low of $18.40 and a fifty-two week high of $45.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 1.90.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.28. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 22.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.94%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OZK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank OZK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Bank OZK from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist upped their target price on Bank OZK from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Bank OZK from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

