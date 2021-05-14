Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by Reik & CO. LLC

Reik & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,179 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 1.0% of Reik & CO. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Reik & CO. LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 140,861 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,330,000 after purchasing an additional 13,911 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft during the first quarter worth about $40,844,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 52,132 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,595,000 after buying an additional 3,315 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Microsoft by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 95,986 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $20,766,000 after buying an additional 6,735 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 258,755 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $57,553,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares in the company, valued at $173,833,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT stock opened at $243.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $175.68 and a twelve month high of $263.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $250.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.26, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

MSFT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.24.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.