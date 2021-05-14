Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $41.66 Million Position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 216,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,878 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Mohawk Industries worth $41,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,334,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,925 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,674,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,979,000 after buying an additional 254,556 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,699,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,569,000 after buying an additional 4,918 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,220,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,032,000 after buying an additional 92,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,022,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,074,000 after buying an additional 145,709 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MHK shares. Loop Capital upped their price target on Mohawk Industries from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Mohawk Industries in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Truist upped their price target on Mohawk Industries from $220.00 to $236.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Mohawk Industries from $157.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Mohawk Industries from $134.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.50.

In other news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 1,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total transaction of $297,040.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,081 shares in the company, valued at $2,271,228. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.10, for a total value of $905,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,440,415. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 16,580 shares of company stock worth $3,240,390 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MHK opened at $218.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $205.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.55. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.79 and a fifty-two week high of $231.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.69. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 5.70%. Research analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK).

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.