McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) EVP Sells $600,000.00 in Stock

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

MCK opened at $195.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $31.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $192.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.03. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $125.65 and a 1 year high of $204.66.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $59.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.08 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 45.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 11.24%.

McKesson declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 2nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCK. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Savior LLC raised its stake in McKesson by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MCK. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $192.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $231.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.50.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

