Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 268,271 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 4,325 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in VMware were worth $40,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VMW. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in VMware by 104.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,383,556 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $334,318,000 after buying an additional 1,219,298 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in VMware by 193.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,648,216 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $231,179,000 after buying an additional 1,087,452 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank lifted its stake in VMware by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank now owns 5,104,826 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $704,721,000 after buying an additional 855,559 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in VMware by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,893,501 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $265,582,000 after buying an additional 399,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in VMware by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,471,395 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $907,678,000 after buying an additional 273,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Get VMware alerts:

Shares of VMW stock opened at $162.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.97 billion, a PE ratio of 43.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. VMware, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.79 and a 1-year high of $172.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $158.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.69.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 13.75%. Equities research analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other VMware news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 2,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total value of $413,467.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,168,080.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Zane Rowe sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.61, for a total value of $3,335,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,513,610.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 142,697 shares of company stock worth $22,282,825 in the last three months. 28.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VMW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on VMware in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $169.00 target price on shares of VMware in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on VMware from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of VMware in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on VMware from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.84.

About VMware

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

Further Reading: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW).

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.