Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 606,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,826 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Black Knight worth $44,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,689,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,164 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Black Knight during the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,001,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,360,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,190,000 after acquiring an additional 577,567 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Black Knight by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,224,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,145,000 after buying an additional 37,919 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Black Knight by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,045,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,327,000 after buying an additional 100,591 shares during the period. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Black Knight alerts:

In related news, President Joseph M. Nackashi sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total transaction of $1,023,165.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Black Knight to a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Black Knight in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna upgraded Black Knight from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Black Knight from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.31.

BKI opened at $72.77 on Friday. Black Knight, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.33 and a 12-month high of $97.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.66. The company has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.19, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.79.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 19.21%. The business had revenue of $349.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Black Knight, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Black Knight Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy/Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of various workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Servicing Digital, a white-labeled mobile solution; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

Recommended Story: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.