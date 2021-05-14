Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Price Target Increased to $152.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AMG. Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up from $145.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $206.00 to $213.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $206.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $150.29.

NYSE:AMG opened at $161.73 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 70.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $158.11 and a 200-day moving average of $122.74. Affiliated Managers Group has a 52 week low of $56.80 and a 52 week high of $176.84.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.04. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $559.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group will post 12.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.28%.

In related news, Director Reuben Jeffery III acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $160.49 per share, for a total transaction of $401,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,209,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the fourth quarter valued at $40,790,000. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,034,404 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $105,199,000 after purchasing an additional 34,880 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the first quarter valued at $246,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the first quarter valued at $272,000. Institutional investors own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

