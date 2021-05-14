Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.42 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) will report earnings per share of ($0.42) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Aquestive Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.47) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.36). Aquestive Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 500%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aquestive Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.70) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.78) to ($1.61). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.20) to ($1.07). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Aquestive Therapeutics.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.02.

AQST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aquestive Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.86.

AQST stock opened at $3.29 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.45. The firm has a market cap of $120.39 million, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 3.77. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.17 and a 1-year high of $9.47.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQST. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $348,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 44,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 12,196 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,305,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,985,000 after acquiring an additional 35,764 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 76.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 39,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. 59.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aquestive Therapeutics

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery.

