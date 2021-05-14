Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Clene’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.61) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Clene in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Clene in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clene from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Clene stock opened at $6.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $415.83 million, a PE ratio of -15.86 and a beta of -0.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.17. Clene has a 12-month low of $6.23 and a 12-month high of $16.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLNN. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Clene in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Clene in the first quarter valued at $74,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Clene in the first quarter valued at $136,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Clene in the fourth quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Clene in the fourth quarter valued at $143,000. 62.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clene

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. The company has a nanotechnology drug suspension; and engages in the development and commercialization of dietary supplements. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2 study for the treatment of stable multiple sclerosis; a Phase 2 biomarker study in Parkinson's; and Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials to investigate the potential for disease modification for neurodegenerative diseases.

