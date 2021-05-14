Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) Now Covered by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

Analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 244.83% from the company’s previous close.

CATB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer raised shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CATB opened at $1.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $40.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 2.19. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $8.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.46.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.07). As a group, analysts predict that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 78,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,135 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 7,563 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,926 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 10,392 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 10,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. 41.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Catabasis Pharmaceuticals

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is QLS-215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein that is in preclinical development for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, a rare, debilitating and potentially life-threatening disease.

