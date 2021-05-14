Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) Now Covered by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

Analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 244.83% from the company’s previous close.
CATB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer raised shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.
Shares of NASDAQ:CATB opened at $1.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $40.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 2.19. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $8.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.46.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 78,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,135 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 7,563 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,926 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 10,392 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 10,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. 41.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Catabasis Pharmaceuticals
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is QLS-215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein that is in preclinical development for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, a rare, debilitating and potentially life-threatening disease.
Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection
Receive News & Ratings for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.