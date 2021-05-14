Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Now Covered by Truist Securities

Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) in a research note released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CENTA. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Central Garden & Pet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Central Garden & Pet presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Shares of CENTA stock opened at $52.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.60 and its 200-day moving average is $42.35. Central Garden & Pet has a 1 year low of $30.90 and a 1 year high of $55.82.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.24. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 4.48%. Equities research analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Central Garden & Pet by 11.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,835,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,670,000 after buying an additional 680,119 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,346,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,901,000 after purchasing an additional 8,339 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 6.5% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,175,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,002,000 after purchasing an additional 72,000 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC grew its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,064,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,655,000 after purchasing an additional 92,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 3.5% in the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 763,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,613,000 after purchasing an additional 25,636 shares in the last quarter. 63.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It provides pet supplies products, including edible chews and treats, dog chew toys, dog play toys, natural dog treats and chews, pet dental chews and solutions, dog training pads, pet containment, grooming supplies, and other accessories; products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets comprising food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

