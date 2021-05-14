Alexis Herman Sells 7,500 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Stock

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Director Alexis Herman sold 7,500 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

MGM stock opened at $37.47 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $11.77 and a 1-year high of $42.74. The stock has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 2.42.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.18. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 20.81%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post -4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.002 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.30%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MGM. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 12,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter valued at $311,000. 63.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on MGM. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. Bank of America upgraded MGM Resorts International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.06.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

