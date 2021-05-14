Insider Selling: Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) COO Sells $346,958.78 in Stock

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) COO Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.74, for a total value of $346,958.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 151,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,264,970.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Scott James Morris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 7th, Scott James Morris sold 841 shares of Freshpet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.10, for a total value of $149,782.10.

On Monday, May 3rd, Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of Freshpet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.22, for a total value of $367,887.34.

On Monday, April 26th, Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of Freshpet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.98, for a total value of $347,438.06.

On Monday, April 19th, Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of Freshpet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.87, for a total value of $339,230.39.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRPT opened at $164.89 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.24. The firm has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,499.14, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.85. Freshpet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.07 and a 52-week high of $186.98.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $93.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.89 million. Freshpet had a return on equity of 1.49% and a net margin of 1.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Freshpet, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FRPT. Citigroup boosted their price target on Freshpet from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist boosted their price target on Freshpet from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Freshpet from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Freshpet from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Freshpet from $194.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Freshpet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.56.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Freshpet by 369.7% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Freshpet by 74.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Freshpet by 71.0% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Freshpet by 337.8% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the first quarter worth approximately $144,000. 93.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

