Insider Selling: NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Insider Sells $347,628.45 in Stock

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) insider Ely Benaim sold 1,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.65, for a total value of $347,628.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,655,197.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Ely Benaim also recently made the following trade(s):

Get NovoCure alerts:

On Tuesday, April 13th, Ely Benaim sold 5,958 shares of NovoCure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,191,600.00.

NASDAQ:NVCR opened at $173.04 on Friday. NovoCure Limited has a 1 year low of $55.40 and a 1 year high of $220.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.40. The company has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 910.78 and a beta of 1.29.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). NovoCure had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 7.40%. Analysts forecast that NovoCure Limited will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVCR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NovoCure during the fourth quarter valued at $148,269,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in NovoCure by 10.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,424,960 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $849,251,000 after buying an additional 628,280 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in NovoCure by 7.3% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,863,932 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,171,635,000 after buying an additional 602,857 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in NovoCure by 982.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 450,786 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,004,000 after buying an additional 409,159 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in NovoCure during the fourth quarter valued at $46,463,000. 71.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NVCR. Zacks Investment Research lowered NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their price objective on NovoCure from $175.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on NovoCure from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on NovoCure from $135.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective (down from $159.00) on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.71.

NovoCure Company Profile

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

Read More: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.